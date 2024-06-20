Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Women And Transgender Victims Among 34 Dead, Nearly 20 Admitted to ICU

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 33, Nearly 20 Admitted To ICU (ANI)

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): The death toll in the tragic hooch incident in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, has risen to 34, with more than 88 individuals hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor. The incident which has sparked widespread concern, saw 20 people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with six in critical condition.

Among the victim, District Collector MS Prasanth highlighted the presence of two women and one transgender person underscoring the diverse impact of the tragedy. In response to the escalating crisis, additional medical personnel, including specialists from neighboring government colleges, have been mobilized to manage the influx of patients.

Briefing reporters here, senior Minister EV Velu said it should not be assumed as if 'illicit arrack sale' has happened only under the DMK rule and such incidents have been occurring during all the regimes. "Every government (be it DMK or AIADMK governments) has taken tough action, this government has been taking stern action continuously."

Furthermore, he told reporters, "As far as the government is concerned there is no necessity for it to encourage illicit liquor peddlers and we are taking tough action." "The government will not spare anyone," he said, adding two women and one transgender were among the victims.

"I don't like to justify the mistake, this incident must not have happened and since this has happened the chief minister has directed tough action." Be it brewers of illicit arrack or those who sell it, the government has been taking stern action including under Goondas Act.

Velu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian are camping in Kallakurichi to render help to the affected people. Actor-politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief blamed the negligence of the government for the incident and demanded that the state take 'tough' precautionary measures to prevent recurrence.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it. "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X.

"Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist," he added.

TN Governor RN Ravi condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the victims. "I was very shocked to know that many lives were lost in Kallakurichi due to consumption of counterfeit liquor. Many others are fighting for their lives in critical condition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those admitted to the hospitals," a post shared by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan mentioned.

The governor raised concern on continued reports on deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor from different partsof the state. "From time to time, news emerges from different parts of our state about deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. They reflect continuing shortcomings in curbing illicit alcohol production and consumption. This is a matter of serious concern," the post further stated. (with agency inputs)