Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53, 7 Held; Opp Stage Walkout, CBI Probe Ruled Out

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

The AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Speaker turned down their request to adjourn the question hour to raise Kallakurichi hooch tragedy issue in the question hour on Saturday.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll Rises To 53, Opp Walkout From Assembly, CBI Probe Ruled Out
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kallakurichi: The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has claimed 53 lives till now, echoed for the second consecutive day in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday with the main opposition party AIADMK staging a walkout while government ruled out a CBI probe into the matter.

The administration has stated that the condition of 140 people was currently safe and seven people have been arrested in this connection. The police, meanwhile, have registered a case of murder against three people.

A case of murder has been registered against Ram, Chinnadurai, and Joseph Raja in Kachirapalayam police station. Overall, eight people have been arrested in connection with the Kallakurichi case. The trio have been booked for murder since they were the ones who allegedly mixed hooch with methanol.

There was massive uproar in the state assembly over the case on the second day as well. The ruling DMK slammed the AIADMK for attempting to politicise the painful issue. "The government is transparent, we have not hidden anything, CBI inquiry is not needed," Law Minister S Regupathy said.

After the House convened this morning, AIADMK MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, sought adjournment of the question hour and demanded permission to raise the Kallakurichi issue.

Speaker M Appavu said time will be given during zero hours to raise the issue and turned down the plea for adjournment of the question hour. Following which, AIADMK members started to protest and later staged a walkout.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Palaniswami said his party was not allowed to raise the Kallakurichi issue for the second consecutive day. "We have information that 55 persons have died in the hooch tragedy and the death toll is rising every day. Several lives could have been saved had the government acted swiftly," he added.

The Speaker said Opposition party members were given time to raise issues during the zero hour but they walked out. The constant efforts to disrupt House proceedings is unacceptable, he said.

Around 140 out of 193 people who were admitted to various government medical facilities after they consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday night, are currently safe, Kallakurichi district collector M S Prasanth said.

"So far 53 people have passed away. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy," he told reporters after visiting the victims at the Kallakurichi government hospital today.

Death record in various hospitals

1. Kallakurichi Government Hospital - 29

2. JIPMER Hospital Puducherry - 03

3. Salem Government Hospital - 17

4. Villupuram Government Hospital - 04

Record of patients undergoing treatment

1.Kallakurichi Government Hospital - 91

2.JIPMER Hospital Puducherry - 17

3.Salem Government Hospital - 20

4.Villupuram Government Hospital - 02

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: CM Stalin Says Govt To Bear Educational Expenses Of Orphaned Kids

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

HOOCH TRAGEDYTAMIL NADU ASSEMBLYCBI INQUIRY INTO HOOCH TRAGEDYKALLAKURICHI HOOCH TRAGEDY

