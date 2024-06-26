Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 63; NCW Member Khushbu Sunder Visits Spot

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy climbed to 63 on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, Ranjith Kumar from Karunapuram died in Salem Government Hospital, while Yesudas and Ramanathan took their last breath in the Puducherry Jipmer Hospital.

On June 18 and 19, around 220 people from Kotaimedu, Karunapuram under Kallakurichi Municipality drank illicit liquor mixed with methanol. A total of 220 people were admitted to Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram District Government Hospitals, and Puducherry Jipmer Hospital due to illness.

As of now, 47 people in Kallakurichi, 29 people in Salem, 2 people in Villupuram, 9 people in Puducherry Jipmer Hospital, one in Chennai and 88 others are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo moto cognizance in the Kallakurichi poisoned liquor issue. The Women's Commission has mentioned that six women have been victims of the poisoned liquor incident and based on that, the Women's Commission has formed a three-member investigation team under the lead of Khushbu Sunder, a member of the Women's Commission.

The team members along with Khushbu Sundar visited the Kallakurichi Karunapuram village and started a probe. They also met the families of the victims, who died after drinking poisonous liquor and offered condolences.

Speaking to the media after this, Khushbu said that some of those who had drunk the poisonous liquor had suffered eye damage. "Appropriate treatment is being given to all the victims. 62 families have been affected by the death of illicit liquor. It remains to be seen who can respond to these casualties. Our investigation revealed that there were many mistakes. The authorities have acted. We will submit our report tomorrow," added Khushbu.