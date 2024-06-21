Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: CM Stalin Says Govt To Bear Educational Expenses Of Orphaned Kids

Kallakurichi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reasserted that the government will take stringent action against all those found guilty in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and bear the educational expenses of the children who lost their parents apart from providing Rs 10-lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families.

Issuing a statement in this regard in the Assembly, Stalin said, "The government will act on the report of the one-man commission within two days. Also, we will take care of the education of the children who lost either one or both their parents."

The CM further said that in addition to the ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and paying for the education of the children, the government will deposit Rs 5 lakh in the bank accounts of children who lost both parents and this amount will be given to them with interest when they attain 18 years of age. An amount of Rs 5000 will be paid every month till they are adults, he added.

Elaborating further, Stalin said that a child who has lost one of the parents will be given Rs 3 lakh and similarly this amount will be returned with interest when he/she turns 18. These children would be admitted in hostels of their choice, he added.

The Chief Minister listed down various steps taken in connection with Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. A total of 57 doctors from five districts were immediately dispatched to assist the existing 161 doctors at Kallakurichi Government Hospital so as to tackle the challenge on urgent basis.

On the action taken against the culprits, the CM said that 200 litres of methanol was seized from the main culprit, Govindaraj. Investigations have revealed that methanol was brought from Puducherry, he added.

The death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has climbed to 50 of which, 28 deaths were recorded in Kallakurichi Government Hospital, 15 in Salem Government Hospital, 4 in Villupuram Government Hospital and 3 in Puducherry Jipmar Government Hospital.

This apart, around 115 people are undergoing treatment, of whom many are stated to be in critical condition. Presently, nearly 66 patients are in Kallakurichi Government Hospital, 16 in Puducherry Jipmar Hospital, 31 in Salem Government Hospital and 2 in Villupuram Mundiambakkam Government General Hospital.

The Kallakurichi Police have registered a case under sections 328, 304(2), 41I, 41A against the three accused arrested in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The accused, Kannukutty, Vijay and Damodaran, were handed over to the CB-CID police. The three were produced before the Kallakurichi District Principal Criminal Court and remanded to judicial custody till July 5.

Read more

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 50 People Dead, About 100 Hospitalised Currently