Kaleshwaram Project Report Tabled In Telangana Assembly; Suggests Action Against KCR, Others

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday tabled Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in the assembly in a pen drive. The committee was mandated to investigate irregularities in Medagadda, Annaram and Sundilla dams, built as part of the project.

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who was the chief minister during the previous BRS regime, was held "directly and also vicariously accountable for the irregularities and the illegalities in planning, construction, completion, operation and maintenance of the three barrages", Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said, quoting the report.

The 665-page report recommended action against officials and engineers responsible for the shortcomings in the planning and operation of the three dams and proposed that the government consider taking legal action against KCR and then ministers Harish Rao and Etela Rajender. "The construction of the three dams was done entirely as per the decision of the then chief minister... It is not reasonable to say that Tummidi Hatti was shifted to Medagadda due to a lack of water availability," it notes.

The report includes the state government's discussions with Maharashtra, consultations with the Central Water Commission (CWC), letters from the then Chief Minister, and recommendations from the ministerial subcommittee. It provided a comprehensive report on dam designs, agreements, DPRs, administrative permissions, changes in the construction site of barrages, contracts, defects, and financial aspects.

The report covers all aspects like KCR's orders, the roles of Rao, Rajender, higher officials and engineers, violations and errors, etc., in accordance with the procedures given to the commission. It states that the construction of the three dams was completely wrong, as there was no planning. Mistakes were committed in preparing estimates, administrative permissions, etc., from the CWC.

"According to the report of the expert committee appointed by the state government... the commission clarified that the dam at Medagadda should not have been built. The argument that there is no water availability at Tummidi Hatti... and that is why it had to be shifted to Medagadda is not reasonable, and the CWC's observations are proof of this," it said.

It further states that the construction of dams at Annaram and Sundilla, along with Medagadda, was entirely the decision of KCR. While it is the responsibility of the officials to implement policies formulated by the political leaders in the government, the information received by the commission states that the situation is different. The commission objected that the then Irrigation Minister had given orders haphazardly and that the then Finance Minister had acted indifferently to the state's financial situation, the report adds.

The commission clarified that the then chief minister was directly and indirectly responsible for the irregularities and shortcomings that occurred in the planning, construction, and operation of the three dams. KCR recommended that the state government consider taking legal action against Ministers Rao and Rajender, the report states.

The commission recommended appropriate action against the then IAS officers SK Joshi and Smita Sabharwal for violating government business rules for the construction of dams without cabinet approval. It also recommended that VAPCOS be allowed to prepare a DPR for the construction of dams between Medigadda and Yellampally at Rs. 12.96 crore, and that if the DPR is not prepared, the amount should be recovered from the responsible authorities and action should be taken.

It suggested that appropriate action be taken against chief hydrology engineer Shankar Naik, who belatedly revealed that there were errors in the VAPCOS report and that the locations of the Annaram and Sundilla barrages had been changed, keeping in mind the flood situation. It recommended recovery from the engineers and members of the high-power committee responsible for completely setting aside the DPR submitted by VAPCOS for Rs. 6.77 crore.

The commission observed that this should serve as a lesson to not succumb to political pressure and take appropriate action against the officials and engineers responsible for the shortcomings. "Showing mercy to the wrongdoers out of a humanitarian perspective would be disastrous for the welfare of the state in the future," it said in strong words.