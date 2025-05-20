Kaleshwaram Probe: Justice Ghosh Commission Summons Former CM KCR, Harish Rao, Etela Rajender

Hyderabad: The Justice PC Ghosh Commission has issued notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, and BJP MP and former Finance Minister Etala Rajender in connection with the ongoing probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Justice Ghosh Commission, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the construction and functioning of the Kaleshwaram barrages, has directed the three leaders to appear before it within 15 days. As per the Commission's schedule, KCR has been asked to appear on June 5, Harish Rao on June 6, and Etala Rajender on June 9.

The inquiry gained momentum after the collapse of the Medigadda barrage, prompting the state government to appoint a judicial commission in March 2024 under the leadership of former Supreme Court judge Justice PC Ghosh. The scope of the investigation includes the Annaram and Sundilla barrages as well.

The commission has so far examined a wide range of stakeholders from officials in construction, design, quality control, and finance, to representatives of the construction companies involved. The panel's term has already been extended seven times, with the latest extension granted for just one month. The commission is expected to submit its final report to the government by May 21 or 22.

Several senior engineers and officials have testified that key decisions were taken in the presence of the then Chief Minister and were often executed based on his instructions, according to sources. In light of this, the commission has decided to seek responses from KCR, Harish Rao, and Etela Rajender on their roles.