Kaleshawarm Irrigation Project: Telangana Govt Writes To Union Home Ministry Seeking CBI Probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Home Ministry has written to its Union counterpart requesting to conduct a CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, based on a report submitted by the Justice (retd) PC Ghose Commission.

On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the project built during the previous BRS regime. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly at the end of a short discussion on the judicial commission's report on the project, Reddy said it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different Central and state government departments and agencies are involved in the project.

Central government organisations and financial institutions are also involved in project design, construction and financing, he said. "Therefore, the House is deciding to hand over the investigation of this case to the CBI with the permission of the Speaker. Because there are many issues involved in this, and as the matter also fits for inquiry, our government is issuing orders for a CBI probe," he told the Assembly.

The reports of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the judicial commission have underscored the need for an in-depth and more comprehensive probe into various issues concerning the project, he had said.

Sources said the state government sent the letter immediately after the announcement, and now it's up to the Union Home Ministry to proceed with the request. The commission had recommended an in-depth investigation into who received the bill amount paid for the construction of the Medigadda Barrage.

An investigation into the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Development Corporation has also been suggested by the commission, which said the construction company should bear the cost of rebuilding Block 7 of the Medigadda Barrage. The same recommendation was made to the construction companies responsible for the Annaram and Sundilla dams.

The commission further stated in its report that the government has the freedom to take action against former chief minister KCR and criticised the behaviour of former ministers Harish Rao and Etela Rajender. The commission also recommended action against IAS officers and engineers involved in the project.

Reddy has made it very clear that there is no obstacle for the CBI to conduct investigations in the state. He told the media that after taking charge as chief minister, he immediately signed and approved documents requesting permission to investigate several cases. "This is a normal process that goes on, and now that the state legislature has decided on a CBI investigation into the irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Project, there will be no obstacle," he added.

Asked about whether the BRS government had previously revoked the consent for CBI investigations in the state, Reddy said, "Generally, for a CBI investigation in any state or case, it is sufficient for the relevant state government to write a letter, unless there is a court order."