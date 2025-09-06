Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort, Police Spot Suspect In CCTV

ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi: A sensational case of theft of two golden urns -- ritualistic pots called Kalash in Hindi -- from a religious event of the Jain community in the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi has come to light.

The incident happened on September 3 between 9.20 am and 10 am, when there was a huge crowd of devotees in the Jain festival pandal set up at the Fifteen August Park inside the fort.

A Delhi Police official said an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint by businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who told the police that he had brought a large and a small Kalash to the pandal for religious rituals, but amidst the crowd, the valuables suddenly disappeared.