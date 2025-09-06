ETV Bharat / state

Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort, Police Spot Suspect In CCTV

Delhi Police says they have spotted the suspect in the CCTV footage and will arrest him soon.

Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Delhi's Red Fort During Jain Festival
Red Fort (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A sensational case of theft of two golden urns -- ritualistic pots called Kalash in Hindi -- from a religious event of the Jain community in the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi has come to light.

The incident happened on September 3 between 9.20 am and 10 am, when there was a huge crowd of devotees in the Jain festival pandal set up at the Fifteen August Park inside the fort.

A Delhi Police official said an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint by businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who told the police that he had brought a large and a small Kalash to the pandal for religious rituals, but amidst the crowd, the valuables suddenly disappeared.

"The complainant used to bring the Kalash for worship every day. Last Tuesday, the valuables disappeared from the stage in the middle of the program," the official said.

The stolen items include a big gold Kalash and a coconut, whose total weight is about 760 grams. Apart from this, a small Kalash has also been stolen, which was studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds. It weighed about 115 grams and was kept in a maroon velvet box. The estimated value of the stolen items is around Rs 1 crore.

Delhi Police says they have managed to zero in on a suspect while scanning the CCTV footage. "The police have identified the suspect and have expressed the possibility of his arrest soon," the official said. The religious ceremony of the Jain community will continue till 9 September inside the Red Fort.

Read More

  1. Two Men Shot Dead In Delhi's Pratap Nagar, Killers On The Run
  2. Swelling Yamuna Enters Delhi Localities, Traffic Disrupted

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RED FORT THEFTKALASH STOLENJAIN FESTIVAL THEFTGOLDEN URN THEFTJAIN FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.