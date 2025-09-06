Kalash Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen From Red Fort, Police Spot Suspect In CCTV

Delhi Police says they have spotted the suspect in the CCTV footage and will arrest him soon.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 11:16 AM IST
New Delhi: A sensational case of theft of two golden urns -- ritualistic pots called Kalash in Hindi -- from a religious event of the Jain community in the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi has come to light.
The incident happened on September 3 between 9.20 am and 10 am, when there was a huge crowd of devotees in the Jain festival pandal set up at the Fifteen August Park inside the fort.
A Delhi Police official said an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint by businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who told the police that he had brought a large and a small Kalash to the pandal for religious rituals, but amidst the crowd, the valuables suddenly disappeared.
"The complainant used to bring the Kalash for worship every day. Last Tuesday, the valuables disappeared from the stage in the middle of the program," the official said.
The stolen items include a big gold Kalash and a coconut, whose total weight is about 760 grams. Apart from this, a small Kalash has also been stolen, which was studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds. It weighed about 115 grams and was kept in a maroon velvet box. The estimated value of the stolen items is around Rs 1 crore.
Delhi Police says they have managed to zero in on a suspect while scanning the CCTV footage. "The police have identified the suspect and have expressed the possibility of his arrest soon," the official said. The religious ceremony of the Jain community will continue till 9 September inside the Red Fort.
