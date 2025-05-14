Kalamassery Blast: Key Witness Receives Threat From Malaysia

Ernakulam: In a fresh twist in the Kalamassery blast case, a key witness affiliated with the Jehovah’s Witness has alleged receiving death threat on WhatsApp from an international number.

The threat was reportedly made around 10 pm on Tuesday through a message sent from a Malaysian number. According to the complaint filed by the witness, the message warned him against testifying in court against accused, Dominic Martin, and threatened to kill him if he did so. Following the complaint, the Kalamassery police registered a FIR under charges related to criminal intimidation and breach of public peace.

The incident marks a concerning development in the high-profile case that has drawn national attention since the deadly blast on October 29, 2023. The day marked the final session of the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses convention held at a convention centre in Kalamassery. The explosion claimed eight lives and left 45 others injured.

Martin, a former follower of the Jehovah's Witnesses, later surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the attack. He alleged ideological differences and stated he had carried out the bombing as an act of vengeance. Investigators confirmed that Martin had prepared and planted the explosive device using a remote detonation system. Prior to surrendering, he submitted substantial evidence including receipts and videos proving he himself committed the crime.

Searches conducted at a rented apartment in Athani, where Martin lived with his family, revealed traces of explosives. Authorities reported that he had sourced firecrackers from Tripunithara in Ernakulam and petrol from a local pump to manufacture the device. Martin reportedly travelled from his residence to the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention centre early in the morning of the blast on a two-wheeler, carrying the device, which he had assembled earlier.

Initially, the case included charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, the investigation team later dropped the sections. Martin is currently in judicial custody and faces trial for murder and violations of the Explosives Act. In court proceedings, he informed the judge that he would represent himself. The police are now investigating the source of the threatening message and whether it is part of a larger effort to intimidate witnesses in the ongoing trial.