Kalahandi Police Arrest Eight Miscreants For Robbing Liquor Unit At Dharamgarh

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi Police arrested eight miscreants who had robbed a local liquor unit at Dharamgarh on Friday.

The accused are Tariq Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jaisam Khan, Shamim Ansari, Basudeb Gope, Pintu, Kameshwar Yadav and Arun Kumar of Ranchi in Jharkhand. They had robbed the liquor unit with weapons including a country pistol and sickles. As the liquor unit staff informed police of the incident, a case was registered at Dharamgarh police station. Those present at the spot during the robbery said the accused wore masks to conceal their identity. They said while two or three of them looted cash from the unit, the rest kept a watch. The accused threatened the liquor unit staff and tied them with ropes. An eyewitness said the accused spoke to each other in hindi. He said the accused had removed the hard disk of the CCTV camera installed at the unit before committing the crime. A police team on the way to the incident spot apprehended Siraj and Kameshwar.

A special police team formed under Kalahandi SP Abilash G conducted raids at various places in Kalahandi district and nearby areas to nab the rest of the accused. The teams fanned across neighbouring districts and Jharkhand from where the rest six were arrested. The accused had fled in a Bolero bearing registration number JH-10-AP-4817 after committing the robbery. During investigation, the vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch. Police recovered Rs 1.51 crore in cash, guns, ammunition and the vehicle used in the crime from the accused. Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania congratulated Abilash and his team for the operation. He said teams of 11 districts including five from Jharkhand were involved in nabbing the accused who have criminal antecedents.