ETV Bharat / state

Kalahandi Bananas To Be Exported To Dubai

Kalahandi banana has carved out a unique identity for itself along with paddy, cotton and mango.

Bananas grown in Kalahandi will soon be exported to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhawanipatna: Bananas grown in Kalahandi will soon be exported to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Kalahandi banana has carved out a unique identity for itself along with paddy, cotton and mango. The Indravati reservoir, considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, has helped banana farmers immensely. Several farmers from Jampada and Kalampur block of the district have now taken up banana farming which has also helped local youth get employment opportunities.

Sitakant Bemal who works at a banana farm owned by Shivananda Sahu of Jampada village, said, "Earlier, we used to go out for work, but now we are earning by working in the banana farm. We are also getting paid on time." Farmers Smriti Ranjan Mund, Nilamani Lahjal, Narayan Sahu, Shivananda Sahu etc. of Karchala village in Junagadh block and Jampada village of Kalampur block have been cultivating bananas with the help of the Horticulture Department and Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited.

They started farming by procuring banana seedlings from Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company. Their hard work and the quality of the produce has now changed their prospects. A company called Palladium has purchased 12 tonnes of G9 variety bananas from the farmers in the first phase. The consignment has been sent to Bhubaneswar in a truck. It will be exported to Dubai soon.

Banana farmers from Junagarh, Kalampur and Jayapatna blocks have cultivated G9 variety of bananas on 150 acres of land. Sahu who used to cultivate paddy earlier said he has grown bananas on six acres of land. "I have employed six to seven youths who work at my farm. Now the bananas grown at my farm will be exported," he said.

Sharat Chandra Mund, Director of Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited, which supports banana cultivation, said, “Kalahandi is suitable for banana cultivation. We have formed an FPO with 500 farmers.”

Bhawanipatna: Bananas grown in Kalahandi will soon be exported to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Kalahandi banana has carved out a unique identity for itself along with paddy, cotton and mango. The Indravati reservoir, considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, has helped banana farmers immensely. Several farmers from Jampada and Kalampur block of the district have now taken up banana farming which has also helped local youth get employment opportunities.

Sitakant Bemal who works at a banana farm owned by Shivananda Sahu of Jampada village, said, "Earlier, we used to go out for work, but now we are earning by working in the banana farm. We are also getting paid on time." Farmers Smriti Ranjan Mund, Nilamani Lahjal, Narayan Sahu, Shivananda Sahu etc. of Karchala village in Junagadh block and Jampada village of Kalampur block have been cultivating bananas with the help of the Horticulture Department and Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited.

They started farming by procuring banana seedlings from Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company. Their hard work and the quality of the produce has now changed their prospects. A company called Palladium has purchased 12 tonnes of G9 variety bananas from the farmers in the first phase. The consignment has been sent to Bhubaneswar in a truck. It will be exported to Dubai soon.

Banana farmers from Junagarh, Kalampur and Jayapatna blocks have cultivated G9 variety of bananas on 150 acres of land. Sahu who used to cultivate paddy earlier said he has grown bananas on six acres of land. "I have employed six to seven youths who work at my farm. Now the bananas grown at my farm will be exported," he said.

Sharat Chandra Mund, Director of Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited, which supports banana cultivation, said, “Kalahandi is suitable for banana cultivation. We have formed an FPO with 500 farmers.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODISHABANANAG 9 BANANAKALAHANDI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.