Kalahandi Bananas To Be Exported To Dubai

Bhawanipatna: Bananas grown in Kalahandi will soon be exported to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Kalahandi banana has carved out a unique identity for itself along with paddy, cotton and mango. The Indravati reservoir, considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, has helped banana farmers immensely. Several farmers from Jampada and Kalampur block of the district have now taken up banana farming which has also helped local youth get employment opportunities.

Sitakant Bemal who works at a banana farm owned by Shivananda Sahu of Jampada village, said, "Earlier, we used to go out for work, but now we are earning by working in the banana farm. We are also getting paid on time." Farmers Smriti Ranjan Mund, Nilamani Lahjal, Narayan Sahu, Shivananda Sahu etc. of Karchala village in Junagadh block and Jampada village of Kalampur block have been cultivating bananas with the help of the Horticulture Department and Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited.

They started farming by procuring banana seedlings from Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company. Their hard work and the quality of the produce has now changed their prospects. A company called Palladium has purchased 12 tonnes of G9 variety bananas from the farmers in the first phase. The consignment has been sent to Bhubaneswar in a truck. It will be exported to Dubai soon.

Banana farmers from Junagarh, Kalampur and Jayapatna blocks have cultivated G9 variety of bananas on 150 acres of land. Sahu who used to cultivate paddy earlier said he has grown bananas on six acres of land. "I have employed six to seven youths who work at my farm. Now the bananas grown at my farm will be exported," he said.

Sharat Chandra Mund, Director of Trilokeswar Farm Producer Company Limited, which supports banana cultivation, said, “Kalahandi is suitable for banana cultivation. We have formed an FPO with 500 farmers.”