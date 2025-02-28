ETV Bharat / state

Kalaburagi Police Arrest Man Who Created Fake Marks Cards Of 28 Varsities Across India

Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi Police busted a fake degree certificate racket and arrested Rajiv Singh Arora, the kingpin who sold fake marks cards to various universities in the country. According to police, the accused prepared bogus marks cards from 28 universities. The institutes include Bangalore University and the state's Open University. He made fake convocation certificates, luring unemployed youth and selling them for thousands of rupees, the police said.

The arrested accused Rajiv Singh had established his network in Kalaburagi. After getting information about this, the police took swift action and arrested him from Ram Park Apartment in Delhi.

City police commissioner Sharanappa SD said as many as 522 fake mark sheets, 1622 blank mark sheets, 122 fake seals of various universities, 36 mobiles, two laptops, a printer, dozens of ATM cards, 123 fake ID cards, 85 bank account passbooks and many other items have been seized from Singh, who had been preparing fake mark sheets for the past eight years.