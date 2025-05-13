ETV Bharat / state

Kaithal Boy Tops Haryana Class 12 Exam

Kaithal: Son of a farmer from Kaithal district and a government school student, Arpandeep Singh has topped the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Haryana School Education Board. A student of the Seon Majra Government School, Arshdeep secured 497 marks. His achievement was celebrated in the school premises as well as at his home.

On coming to know about his achievement, his teachers called him to the school where he was loaded with garlands. His proud father Yadavendra Singh said, “Arpandeep has been good in studies right from the beginning and dedicated four to five hours to his books at his home.” Yadavendra is a farmer while his wife runs a boutique. They have another son besides Arpandeep.

The school’s Principal Charanjeet Kaur said, “Arpandeep was never absent from the class.” She has congratulated Arpandeep’s teachers as well.

Arpandeep said that his class teacher Sukhdev Singh and commerce teacher Nidhi have played an important role in helping him achieve this mark. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and teachers and expressed his desire to become a chartered accountant.