Kaithal Boy Tops Haryana Class 12 Exam

Kaithal: Son of a farmer from Kaithal district and a government school student, Arpandeep Singh has topped the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Haryana School Education Board. A student of the Seon Majra Government School, Arshdeep secured 497 marks. His achievement was celebrated in the school premises as well as at his home.
On coming to know about his achievement, his teachers called him to the school where he was loaded with garlands. His proud father Yadavendra Singh said, “Arpandeep has been good in studies right from the beginning and dedicated four to five hours to his books at his home.” Yadavendra is a farmer while his wife runs a boutique. They have another son besides Arpandeep.
The school’s Principal Charanjeet Kaur said, “Arpandeep was never absent from the class.” She has congratulated Arpandeep’s teachers as well.
Arpandeep said that his class teacher Sukhdev Singh and commerce teacher Nidhi have played an important role in helping him achieve this mark. He dedicated his achievement to his parents and teachers and expressed his desire to become a chartered accountant.
The Kaithal boy said that every student should devote maximum time to studies. His mother Ramandeep Kaur said, “We never compelled to do any household chores. Whatever he did was of his own free will. The family will extend all support to him to help him realize his dream.”
This year, 1, 93,828 candidates reportedly registered for the regular academic Senior Secondary examination out of which 1, 66,031 passed resulting in an overall pass percentage of 85.66%. A total of 7,900 students failed the exam.
It was the girls once again that outperformed the boys by a margin of 7.55%. Among 97,561 girls appearing for the exam, 87,227 cleared the exams (89.41%), while out of 96,267 boys who appeared 78,804 passed the exam. Their pass percentage was 81.86%.