Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Last Batch Of Devotees Return To Lipulekh Pass

Pithoragarh: The fifth and last group of devotees who went on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh Pass located in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district returned on Friday after completing their journey, officials said.

The yatra, which kicked off on June 30 after a five-year hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic, saw the participation of 237 devotees divided into five teams of 50 each.

Dharchula sub-divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma said the group returned to Lipulekh Pass at 9.30 am, where its members were warmly welcomed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel.

The district administration, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have played a significant role in ensuring the safe and successful journey of the pilgrims. With their cooperation and continuous efforts, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been completed smoothly and in a systematic manner till now. KVMN MD Vineet Tomar expressed his gratitude to all organisations and officials for making the yatra a success. "This year's coordination and operation were the best. Due to this, the entire Yatra could be completed successfully without any major disruption," he added.

Dhan Singh, in charge of the Dharchula base camp of KVMN, the nodal agency of the Yatra, said that the group has reached the Dharchula base camp, where it will rest for the night. The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, which was closed through Lipulekh Pass in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started on June 30, after a gap of five years.

Singh said that these devotees will reach New Delhi from Dharchula via Chaukri, Patal Bhuvneshwar, Kausani and Almora, where the yatra will be declared over.

Pithoragarh district magistrate Vinod Goswami said that this year, a total of 237 devotees went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh pass, out of which 171 were men and 66 women. "These devotees who went in five groups have completed their journey with the help of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, ITBP and state government officials," he added.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the devotees. Better facilities are being provided to the pilgrims in China as well. The behaviour of the Chinese officials was also very good. The number of devotees is expected to increase in future," Manu Maharaj, liaison officer of the fifth and last team, said.