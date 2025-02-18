ETV Bharat / state

Kadiyam Nurseries Steal Spotlight As 135-Year-Old Rare Trees Arrive From Abroad

East Godavari: Renowned Kadiyam nurseries, famous across India for their rare plants and trees and horticultural artistry, are now in the limelight for the newly arrived 135-year-old rare trees.

The Shivanjaneya Nursery in Kadiyapulanka has acquired two 135-year-old silk floss trees (scientific name: Chorisia speciosa), worth Rs 35 lakh each. The silk floss or Ceiba speciosa is a species of deciduous tree that commonly grows in the tropical and subtropical forests of South America.

Nursery head Mallu Polaraju said that these rare trees were imported from abroad via sea in special containers. It took nearly 75 days for the trees to arrive in the nursery, he said adding, the transportation cost alone amounted to Rs 10 lakh per tree.