ETV Bharat / state

Kadiyam Nurseries Steal Spotlight As 135-Year-Old Rare Trees Arrive From Abroad

Two 135-year-old silk floss trees, worth Rs 35 lakh each, were transported by ship to Shivanjaneya Nursery in Kadiyapulanka.

Kadiyam Nurseries Steal Spotlight With Arrival Of 135-Year-Old Rare Trees
Shivanjaneya Nursery head Mallu Polaraju displaying rare tree (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

East Godavari: Renowned Kadiyam nurseries, famous across India for their rare plants and trees and horticultural artistry, are now in the limelight for the newly arrived 135-year-old rare trees.

The Shivanjaneya Nursery in Kadiyapulanka has acquired two 135-year-old silk floss trees (scientific name: Chorisia speciosa), worth Rs 35 lakh each. The silk floss or Ceiba speciosa is a species of deciduous tree that commonly grows in the tropical and subtropical forests of South America.

Nursery head Mallu Polaraju said that these rare trees were imported from abroad via sea in special containers. It took nearly 75 days for the trees to arrive in the nursery, he said adding, the transportation cost alone amounted to Rs 10 lakh per tree.

These rare and majestic trees are expected to be in high demand at luxury hotels, villas and commercial spaces, adding to Kadiyam’s reputation as a hub of premium ornamental greenery, Polaraju added.

The Kadiam nursery farmers are known for exhibiting indigenous and foreign plants. This time on the New Year Eve, Ayodhya Ram Temple replica was exhibited at Sri Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyapulanka Pullu Anjaneyulu along with thousands of plants and flowers as part of the celebrations. The exhibition attracted huge crowds as visitors immersed themselves in natural beauty.

Read more

  1. 'Tree Man' of Chandigarh Plants Lakhs of Trees; Spends Entire Salary for Environmental Cause
  2. Hyderabad: '14th Grand Nursery Mela' opens at People's plaza in Necklace Road

East Godavari: Renowned Kadiyam nurseries, famous across India for their rare plants and trees and horticultural artistry, are now in the limelight for the newly arrived 135-year-old rare trees.

The Shivanjaneya Nursery in Kadiyapulanka has acquired two 135-year-old silk floss trees (scientific name: Chorisia speciosa), worth Rs 35 lakh each. The silk floss or Ceiba speciosa is a species of deciduous tree that commonly grows in the tropical and subtropical forests of South America.

Nursery head Mallu Polaraju said that these rare trees were imported from abroad via sea in special containers. It took nearly 75 days for the trees to arrive in the nursery, he said adding, the transportation cost alone amounted to Rs 10 lakh per tree.

These rare and majestic trees are expected to be in high demand at luxury hotels, villas and commercial spaces, adding to Kadiyam’s reputation as a hub of premium ornamental greenery, Polaraju added.

The Kadiam nursery farmers are known for exhibiting indigenous and foreign plants. This time on the New Year Eve, Ayodhya Ram Temple replica was exhibited at Sri Satyadeva Nursery in Kadiyapulanka Pullu Anjaneyulu along with thousands of plants and flowers as part of the celebrations. The exhibition attracted huge crowds as visitors immersed themselves in natural beauty.

Read more

  1. 'Tree Man' of Chandigarh Plants Lakhs of Trees; Spends Entire Salary for Environmental Cause
  2. Hyderabad: '14th Grand Nursery Mela' opens at People's plaza in Necklace Road

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

135 YEAR OLD RARE TREESKADIYAM NURSERIESSILK FLOSS TREESRARE TREES OF KADIYAM NURSERIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.