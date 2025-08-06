ETV Bharat / state

Kabutarkhana Row | Jain Community Forcefully Opens Pigeon Feeding Spot In Mumbai

Police clash with protestors from the Jain community at the Kabutarkhana in Dadar in Mumbai ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The row over Kabutarkhana (the pigeon feeding spot) took an aggressive turn on Wednesday after the members of the Jain community threw open one such spot in Dadar in central Mumbai.

The protestors removed the tarpaulin put up by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to cover the kabutarkhana at Dadar after the Bombay High Court ordered closure of such facilities.

The agitated protestors clashed with police, who tried to stop them from removing the cover, put up by the civic body.

Mumbai Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who later visited the spot, condemned the incident and said the police will take appropriate action in the matter. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and said the management of trust of a Jain temple located in the area claimed they had no role in the protest.

The HC recently ordered the closure of Mumbai's kabutarkhanas over health concerns like respiratory issues from pigeon droppings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Ganesh Naik, Girish Mahajan and Lodha. The meeting discussed regulated feeding to prevent pigeon deaths while ensuring public health through precautions and mechanised droppings' cleanup.