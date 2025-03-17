International Kabaddi Player Deepak Hooda Accuses Boxer Wife, Family Of Assaulting Him

Hisar: Asiad bronze-winning kabaddi player Deepak Hooda has filed a police complaint against his wife Sweety Boora, her maternal uncle and father alleging they assaulted him.

Deepak has alleged that Sweety, an International boxer along with her maternal uncle and father thrashed him at Hisar Mahila Police Station when both the parties were called for questioning in a case of fraud, assault and dowry harassment. Basing on Deepak's complaint, Sadar police have registered a case. In his complaint, Deepak stated that on February 25, Sweety had filed a complaint against him at Mahila police station. "I was called to Hisar Mahila police station on March 15 for questioning in the matter. Sweety and her family were also called to the police station. During this time, there was an altercation between myself and Sweety. As it intensified, Sweety assaulted me and was joined by her father and maternal uncle. I sustained injuries and went straight to the Civil Hospital at Hisar. After getting treated, I lodged a complaint at Sadar police station on March 16."

Mahila police station in-charge Seema said both the parties were called for questioning and there was a scuffle between them. As per police, Sweety fainted after the scuffle and was treated at a hospital. Sweety had registered a case against Deepak under various sections of BNS including dowry harassment. Deepak too had registered a case against Sweety at in Rohtak police station. The police had transferred the case registered in Rohtak to the women's police station in Hisar.

Deepak had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Haryana assembly polls as BJP nominee from Meham constituency in Rohtak district. He was a part of the Indian kabaddi team which won the gold medal at the South Asian Games in 2016 and the bronze in the 2014 Asian Games. He has also competed in Pro Kabaddi League.