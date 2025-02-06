ETV Bharat / state

Kaaba-Like Structure Demolished, 'Mentally-Unwell' Man Held In North Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have demolished a structure resembling the holy Kaaba, built by a 'mentally unwell' man in Waripora village of Tangmarg.

The man had claimed to be a Sufi saint akin to Sheikh Nooruddin Wali (RA), urging people to visit his site if they were unable to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah.

Following the concerns raised by the religious scholars and clerics, including the chief cleric of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufi Nasir-ul-Islam, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, and Maulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, who called for his immediate arrest, the mentally unsound man was taken into custody.

However, officials stated that the man would undergo psychiatric evaluation before any further legal action.