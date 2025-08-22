Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gifts Tractor To Youth Who Risked His Life To Save Flood Affected In MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday gifted a brand new tractor to a youth from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri who risked his life to save people during floods in July.

Scindia himself drove the tractor to Lilwara village in Kolaras to gift it to Girraj Prajapati who spent an entire night rescuing villagers with his tractor during floods on July 29. In the process, Giriraj's tractor broke down. Later, at a relief distribution programme, Girraj’s mother, Krishna, sought help from Scindia.

Pleased with Girraj's selfless act, Scindia had promised him a new tractor at the programme. On July 29, Sindh river, flowing through Kolaras tehsil of Shivpuri district, was in spate due to incessant rains. The flood had wreaked havoc in Lilwara village whose 50 to 60 residents were trapped.

At around 12 midnight, Girraj took his tractor to the flooded area and rescued the stranded people. Girraj did not care about his life and source of livelihood, the tractor.

Moved by Girraj's mother's appeal and the youth's act of courage, Scindia promised him a new tractor and gifted him a new tractor. "The Minister has been kind to us. He bought us a new tractor," said Girraj. Scindia said, "What Girraj did during the flood is praiseworthy. Our country needs youth like him. He did not care about his life and his family while saving the lives of the villagers".