Jyoti Malhotra's Father Vocally Distressed By Daughter's Remand Extension

Hisar: Hisar YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan, had her remand extended on Thursday by the Hisar court. Jyoti was arrested on May 16 and remanded till Thursday, after which she was to be produced in court.

She was sent back on a four-day remand. Jyoti's father Harish Malhotra said, "The police were unable to get anything out of Jyoti in the first five days?" he said.

He maintains the stance that his daughter is completely innocent. "I am very poor and do not have the resources to afford a lawyer for my daughter. My daughter must be released and provided with a Government lawyer to fight her case," Harish Malhotra said.

"My daughter has been vlogging and making videos for the last three years. Jyoti has no wrong connection with Pakistan. She needed to make friends there for the sake of vlogging. Vlogging can not be done there without making friends. And when you make friends, you have to talk to them," Harish said.

Jyoti Malhotra ran a YouTube channel called 'Travel with JO' amassing almost four lakh subscribers. She has documented visits to Pakistan posted in this channel.

During her appearance in Hisar court, the police was seen protecting Malhotra from media. A car with tinted glasses was used to bring to the court and take her back so that no one could even click her picture.