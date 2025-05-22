Hisar Court Extends Jyoti Malhotra's Police Remand By Four More Days

Hisar: A court here extended the police remand of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, for four more days.

The court granted four days remand of Malhotra to Hisar police after a debate of around one-and-a-half hours on Thursday. Malhotra was arrested on May 16 on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Malhotra, during interrogation told the police the videos she made in Pakistan were for her YouTube channel. She said she would not have uploaded the videos on YouTube if she had to conceal something. She said she highlighted the positive aspects of every country she has visited till now.

During her appearance in Hisar court, the police was seen protecting Malhotra from media. A car with tinted glasses was used to bring to the court and take her back so that no one could even click her picture.

Hisar police issued a press note before her appearance in the court which stated that Malhotra was in contact with some PIOs and some information was exchanged between them. At least three mobile phones, a laptop and some other electronic devices have been seized from Malhotra and have been to a forensic lab for investigation.

Police advised people to refrain from spreading rumours and false news. The press release stated that a few Central investigation agencies are questioning Malhotra frequently. It added that no evidence has been found on Malhotra having access to any military, defence or strategic information.

Police said no comments can be made about Malhotra's WhatsApp chats at present. The release stated that the pages of Malhotra's alleged diary that are being shown on social media are not in the possession of the police. In-depth analysis of Malhotra's four bank accounts is underway. No comment can be made about the transactions made on the accounts.

Jyoti Malhotra in police custody (ETV Bharat)

As of now no revelation of Malhotra being in contact with any terrorist organisation has come to fore. No facts have been revealed so far about Malhotra's marriage with any PIO, conversion to another religion, etc. Police advised all electronic, print and social media to exercise restraint in reporting and broadcast only the facts mentioned in the official press note.