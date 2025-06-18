ETV Bharat / state

Juvenile Home Inmate Killed By 2 Detainees In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila

New Delhi: A juvenile home inmate lodged in a centre in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila was killed in a fight over bathing in the washing zone, police said Wednesday. The victim was a boy detained in an attempted murder case at the Hauz Khas Police Station, as was one of the accused.

The other inmate involved in the attack was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Mundka police. Police are verifying the age of the victim and the two accused. The boy was declared brought dead at Hindu Rao Hospital at 9.46 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The incident took place at the Special Home for Boys (OHB-A), located on Magazine Road, Majnu Ka Tila. "Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 9.15 am, the deceased was involved in a quarrel with two inmates over the use of the washroom for bathing," the officer said. An inquiry in the matter has been initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Banthia said.