11-year-old Madrasa Student Murdered By Another Student In Bihar

Kolhapur: An 11-year-old boy from Bihar who was studying at a Madrasa located at Hatkanangle tehsil of Aalte in Kolhapur district was murdered by another minor student.

On June 16, at around 5 am, the police received information about the suspicious death of Faizan Nazim. Investigation revealed that another minor student studying in the madrasa allegedly killed him by putting a cloth in his mouth and giving him an electric shock. The police have taken the minor suspect into custody and sent him to the juvenile observation home.

What did the police say?

A police official said the investigation was based on the CCTV footage at the Nizamia Madrasa, where more than 60 children are studying. As the police began their probe, the minor student who had allegedly killed Faizan started to behave suspiciously.

Initially, the minor boy was scared and did not say anything, so the police called the District Women and Child Development Officer and members of the Child Welfare Committee, as well as a psychiatrist, to talk to him.

After this, the minor boy started talking to them and confessed to committing the murder. He said he killed his friend so that he could get leave and go home, he told the police. Police suspect that more children may be involved in the crime. After this incident, there has been a commotion in the area.

The police have expressed their suspicion that some more children may be involved in this crime, and accordingly, two more minors are being investigated.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar also visited the spot and ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.