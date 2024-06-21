Juvenile Crime On The Rise in Hyderabad, Police on Alert

Hyderabad: The rising trend of juvenile crime in Hyderabad is concerning, with minors increasingly involved in activities such as cell phone theft, pickpocketing and chain snatching. This issue has been highlighted by recent incidents and the observations of senior police officers.

Despite efforts to detain and rehabilitate these minors through juvenile homes, many revert to criminal behaviour upon release. The police are now planning to identify high-risk areas and initiate counselling programs to address the root causes of these crimes.

One notable incident involved a juvenile delinquent, who assaulted a man in the Falaknuma area to steal cash. In another case, jewellery was stolen from a woman's handbag in Bahadurpura while she was sitting in an auto-rickshaw. These instances underscore a broader social issue where economic constraints and unmet desires lead children to criminal activities. Influenced by seasoned criminals who lure them with food like biryani and soft drinks, these children are often thrust into the world of crime and violence.

Children are being drawn into the power struggles of local gangs, often carrying concealed knives and using two-wheelers to commit crimes. Being associated with gang leaders is seen as prestigious among these minors, further embedding them in the criminal ecosystem. Initially, these children engage in petty thefts but eventually escalate to more serious crimes.

Local police and Task Force teams are actively monitoring known criminals and their interactions with minors. This surveillance aims to disrupt the cycle of crime orchestrated by older criminals, who manipulate children for their gain.

A recent operation by the Task Force police resulted in the arrest of a gang involved in cell phone thefts, including six Sudanese nationals. This gang was exploiting minors to steal 10-15 cell phones per month, paying them commissions and salaries. Police investigations revealed that around 20 children were involved in stealing valuables from houses and shops in areas like Bahadurpura, Falaknuma and Chandrayanagutta, subsequently handing these stolen goods over to older criminals.

Read more: Three Including Two Minors Held For Posting Morphed Pics Of School Girl On Social Media In Bengaluru