Justices Sanjay Parihar And Shahzad Azeem Appointed Judges Of J&K And Ladakh HC

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, on Thursday sworn in Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Shahzad Azeem.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the Chief Justice's Courtroom in Jammu, and was attended by sitting judges, senior legal functionaries, and members of the bar. The oath was administered by MK Sharma, Officiating Registrar General, High Court, who read out the Ministry of Law and Justice's notification as well as the President of India's Warrants of Appointment and the Letter of Authorization given by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.



With the promotion of Justice Parihar and Justice Azeem, who were both in the Higher Judicial Service, there are now 15 judges in the High Court, including the Chief Justice. The sanctioned strength is 25. Their appointments were made by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, under Article 217 (1) of the Constitution on the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation on April 16. The notification was made by the Central Government on April 29.

Also present were retired Chief Justices and Judges, law department officials, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, senior counsels, members of Bar Association Jammu, civil and police administration officials, and Registry officials.



High Court judges Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani were physically present, and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal attended the ceremony through virtual mode from the Srinagar wing of the High Court.



