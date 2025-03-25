ETV Bharat / state

Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case: Allahabad High Court Bar Association Slams 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'

Prayagraj: Amid an uproar over the recovery of half-burnt notes worth crores of rupees from the house of Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi High Court on 14 March 2025, Allahabad High Court Bar Association has strongly attacked the 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'.

What Is 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'?

“Uncle Judge Syndrome” refers to the alleged nepotism and favoritism prevalent in the judiciary. In other words, the syndrome underlines the lack of transparency in the appointment of judges in the judiciary and giving preference to nepotism.

The Law Commission of India has mentioned the matter of appointment of 'Uncle Judges' in the High Courts in its 230th report, in which it is said that judges whose relatives are practicing in a High Court should not be appointed in the same High Court.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association Launches Indefinite Strike

The indefinite strike of Allahabad High Court Bar Association has started against the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium to send Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Anil Tiwari said that for a free country and free democracy, transparency in judiciary is paramount.

“There should be a clean and transparent system in the judiciary where the public has no doubts. There should be no discrimination against advocates coming from ordinary families. There should be transparency in the appointments of judges. This is what the Allahabad High Court Bar Association wants,” he said.