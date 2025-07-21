ETV Bharat / state

Justice Vipul M Pancholi Takes Oath As Patna HC Chief Justice

Patna: Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered oath to Justice Vipul M Pancholi as the 45th chief justice of the Patna High Court at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

At a brief function, Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena read out the chief justice’s appointment letter and the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu. It was followed by Khan administering the oath to Justice Pancholi.

Justice Pancholi, 57, has been serving as a judge at the Patna High Court since July 24, 2023.

He was born at Ahmedabad and started practicing as an advocate at the Gujarat High Court in 1991. He also served as a visiting faculty at his alma mater Sir L A Shah Law College, Ahmedabad.