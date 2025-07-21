Justice Vipul M Pancholi Takes Oath As Patna HC Chief Justice

Patna: Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered oath to Justice Vipul M Pancholi as the 45th chief justice of the Patna High Court at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
At a brief function, Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena read out the chief justice’s appointment letter and the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu. It was followed by Khan administering the oath to Justice Pancholi.
Justice Pancholi, 57, has been serving as a judge at the Patna High Court since July 24, 2023.
He was born at Ahmedabad and started practicing as an advocate at the Gujarat High Court in 1991. He also served as a visiting faculty at his alma mater Sir L A Shah Law College, Ahmedabad.
Justice Pancholi was elevated to the position of additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2014 and as a permanent judge in 2016. He was transferred to the Patna High Court in 2023.
The Patna High Court was running without a chief justice since January 15 this year as Justice Pancholi’s predecessor Justice Vinod K Chandran was elevated to the Supreme Court. Justice Ashutosh Kumar was serving as the acting chief justice in the interregnum but was recently appointed as the chief justice of the Guwahati high court.
Meanwhile, Justice Sudhir Kumar Singh, judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, will take oath as a judge at the Patna High Court on July 22. Upon assuming the office, he will become the third senior-most judge following chief justice Pancholi and Justice P B Bajanthri.
