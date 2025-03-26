Justice Varma's Transfer: Allahabad HC Work At Standstill As Lawyers' Strike Enters Second Day

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association's strike to protest against the proposed repatriation of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court entered the second day on Wednesday.

Due to the strike, the functioning of the court got affected as cases are not being heard. The work in the High Court is also stalled on the second day of the indefinite strike. Complainants oblivious to the strike complained about the closure of the court. The officials of the Bar Association are staging a dharna and holding meetings by putting up tents outside Gate No. 3 of the High Court. On the other hand, the CAT Bar Association has also begun a strike. Work has also come to a standstill there.

The officials of the bar and advocates raised their voices against the 'corruption' in the judiciary. Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari while addressing a gathering of lawyers said their demand is for a corruption-free judiciary.

"There is a shortage of judges in Allahabad High Court, it does not mean that you give us garbage. Until Justice Yashwant Verma gets a clean chit, why is he not allowed to stay in the Delhi High Court? We have already demanded an ED and CBI investigation," Tiwari said.

He continued, "If these agencies give clean chit to Justice Verma, only then, he should be sent to Allahabad High Court. We have no objection. If Justice Yashwant Verma comes to Allahabad High Court without investigation, he will be opposed. His bench will be boycotted."

He also demanded a rollback of the decision. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has announced an indefinite strike to protest against the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium. The Bar Association had passed a resolution on 11 points in the emergency general meeting called on Monday.

The bar body's demands include the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma. On the other hand, a three-member internal investigation committee of the Supreme Court has started investigating the huge amount of cash found in Justice Yashwant Verma's house.

The members of the committee formed on the instructions of Supreme Court Chief Justice Justice Sanjeev Khanna include Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheelu Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Anu Sivaraman. They reached Justice Verma's house at 30 Tughlaq Crescent, Delhi on Tuesday. The investigation committee spent about 40 minutes inside the house.

The investigation committee also went to the store where half-burnt notes of Rs 500 each were found kept in sacks. A fire broke out in Justice Verma's house on the night of March 14. Fire department officials revealed the discovery of cash.

After this, the Chief Justice has formed a three-member investigation committee for the probe. However, justice Yashwant Verma had denied the allegations and said that this cash has nothing to do with his family.