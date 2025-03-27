ETV Bharat / state

Justice Varma's Transfer: Work Disrupted At Allahabad HC As Lawyers Strike For Third Day

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to continue its strike unless Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer is withdrawn by the collegium.

Justice Varma Transfer: Work Disrupted At Allahabad HC As Lawyers Strike For Third Day
Lawyers continue strike for third day (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Prayagraj: The strike by lawyers against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disrupting judicial proceedings at the court.

Lawyers, who have been holding a sit-in-demonstration in front of the main gate of the high court, raised slogans against the proposed transfer. A general body meeting was held in front of gate no. 3, where a resolution was passed to continue the agitation till the Justice Varma's transfer is withdrawn by the collegium. Justice Varma is facing a probe after a huge amount of cash was allegedly found from his house.

The general body meeting of Allahabad High Court Bar Association began at 10 am under the chairmanship of executive president Rajesh Khare. Addressing the meeting, Bar Association general secretary Vikrant Pandey said the proposed transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court is completely invalid. Any such malicious attempt, which hurts the dignity of Allahabad High Court, will not be accepted, he clarified.

The Bar Association said it will not allow Allahabad High Court to be turned into a den of corruption and family members of judges practising in a particular court will not be allowed to remain in that court. "Judges in high courts are suffering from 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'. In such a situation, sending Justice Yashwant Varma to a historic high court like Allahabad, while crores of rupees in cash has been found at his residence, is like rewarding him. Half the posts of judges in Allahabad High Court are vacant due to which, the burden of cases is increasing," executive president Rajesh Khare.

Advocate Anil Tiwari, president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, went to New Delhi on Wednesday and met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Tiwari said that the talks with the law minister were very positive. "He listened to our side carefully and asked his staff to note down all the points. The talks have raised hopes that the Central government is serious about the problems of the advocates of Allahabad High Court. Positive results are expected," he said. MP Praveen Patel from Phulpur parliamentary seat was also present at the meeting.

Due to the ongoing strike, 30,000 cases could not be heard in Allahabad High Court. Fresh dates will be announced later. If the strike continues, then the burden of the cases will increase.

Read more

  1. Justice Varma's Transfer: Allahabad HC Work At Standstill As Lawyers' Strike Enters Second Day
  2. Cash Discovery Row: SC Committee Begins Inquiry, Visits Justice Yashwant Varma's Residence

Prayagraj: The strike by lawyers against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disrupting judicial proceedings at the court.

Lawyers, who have been holding a sit-in-demonstration in front of the main gate of the high court, raised slogans against the proposed transfer. A general body meeting was held in front of gate no. 3, where a resolution was passed to continue the agitation till the Justice Varma's transfer is withdrawn by the collegium. Justice Varma is facing a probe after a huge amount of cash was allegedly found from his house.

The general body meeting of Allahabad High Court Bar Association began at 10 am under the chairmanship of executive president Rajesh Khare. Addressing the meeting, Bar Association general secretary Vikrant Pandey said the proposed transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court is completely invalid. Any such malicious attempt, which hurts the dignity of Allahabad High Court, will not be accepted, he clarified.

The Bar Association said it will not allow Allahabad High Court to be turned into a den of corruption and family members of judges practising in a particular court will not be allowed to remain in that court. "Judges in high courts are suffering from 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'. In such a situation, sending Justice Yashwant Varma to a historic high court like Allahabad, while crores of rupees in cash has been found at his residence, is like rewarding him. Half the posts of judges in Allahabad High Court are vacant due to which, the burden of cases is increasing," executive president Rajesh Khare.

Advocate Anil Tiwari, president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, went to New Delhi on Wednesday and met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Tiwari said that the talks with the law minister were very positive. "He listened to our side carefully and asked his staff to note down all the points. The talks have raised hopes that the Central government is serious about the problems of the advocates of Allahabad High Court. Positive results are expected," he said. MP Praveen Patel from Phulpur parliamentary seat was also present at the meeting.

Due to the ongoing strike, 30,000 cases could not be heard in Allahabad High Court. Fresh dates will be announced later. If the strike continues, then the burden of the cases will increase.

Read more

  1. Justice Varma's Transfer: Allahabad HC Work At Standstill As Lawyers' Strike Enters Second Day
  2. Cash Discovery Row: SC Committee Begins Inquiry, Visits Justice Yashwant Varma's Residence

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUSTICE YASHWANT VARMAALLAHABAD HIGH COURTWORK DISRUPTED AT ALLAHABAD HCSTRIKE BY LAWYERSJUSTICE VARMA TRANSFER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.