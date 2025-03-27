Justice Varma's Transfer: Work Disrupted At Allahabad HC As Lawyers Strike For Third Day

Prayagraj: The strike by lawyers against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disrupting judicial proceedings at the court.

Lawyers, who have been holding a sit-in-demonstration in front of the main gate of the high court, raised slogans against the proposed transfer. A general body meeting was held in front of gate no. 3, where a resolution was passed to continue the agitation till the Justice Varma's transfer is withdrawn by the collegium. Justice Varma is facing a probe after a huge amount of cash was allegedly found from his house.

The general body meeting of Allahabad High Court Bar Association began at 10 am under the chairmanship of executive president Rajesh Khare. Addressing the meeting, Bar Association general secretary Vikrant Pandey said the proposed transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court is completely invalid. Any such malicious attempt, which hurts the dignity of Allahabad High Court, will not be accepted, he clarified.

The Bar Association said it will not allow Allahabad High Court to be turned into a den of corruption and family members of judges practising in a particular court will not be allowed to remain in that court. "Judges in high courts are suffering from 'Uncle Judge Syndrome'. In such a situation, sending Justice Yashwant Varma to a historic high court like Allahabad, while crores of rupees in cash has been found at his residence, is like rewarding him. Half the posts of judges in Allahabad High Court are vacant due to which, the burden of cases is increasing," executive president Rajesh Khare.

Advocate Anil Tiwari, president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, went to New Delhi on Wednesday and met Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Tiwari said that the talks with the law minister were very positive. "He listened to our side carefully and asked his staff to note down all the points. The talks have raised hopes that the Central government is serious about the problems of the advocates of Allahabad High Court. Positive results are expected," he said. MP Praveen Patel from Phulpur parliamentary seat was also present at the meeting.

Due to the ongoing strike, 30,000 cases could not be heard in Allahabad High Court. Fresh dates will be announced later. If the strike continues, then the burden of the cases will increase.