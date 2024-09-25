Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Takes Oath As MP Chief Justice

Bhopal: Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was sworn in as the 28th Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office in a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, and other prominent officials attended the event. Following the swearing-in, Dr. Yadav extended his warm congratulations to the new Chief Justice.

Justice Kait's appointment comes after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name on September 17. He will serve in this role for six months.

A native of Kakot village in Kaithal district, Haryana, Justice Kait pursued his early education in his home state before venturing to Delhi to study law. He completed his legal studies at Delhi University and commenced his legal practice in 1989.

With over two decades of experience in the legal field, Justice Kait gained significant recognition for his work as a permanent lawyer for the Central Government. His distinguished career culminated in his appointment as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2008.

Justice Kait has been instrumental in handling high-profile cases such as those related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Jamia violence. His appointment has been met with widespread congratulations and support from various quarters.