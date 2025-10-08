Justice Soumen Sen Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Meghalaya High Court
Justice Sen's appointment was officially made by the President of India on September 26, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.
Shillong: Justice Soumen Sen was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall here, officials said on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered by Governor CH Vijayashankar. Sen succeeds Justice Sanjib Banerjee, who retired on September 5.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, and other dignitaries.
CM Sangma said, "Justice Sen brings with him a wealth of experience and wisdom, which will undoubtedly guide the judiciary in serving the people of Meghalaya with integrity and fairness. Wishing him a successful and impactful tenure in this esteemed role." Justice Sen's appointment was officially made by the President of India on September 26, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.
Born on July 27, 1965, Justice Sen enrolled as an advocate in January 1991 and practised primarily before the Calcutta High Court for 20 years. He was elevated as a Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2011.
Following the retirement of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on September 15, 2025, he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court under Article 223 of the Constitution.
Several significant cases had been heard by him during his tenure as the judge of the Calcutta High Court. Justice Sen also drew public attention after a difference of opinion with his then colleague, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in a matter that eventually reached the Supreme Court. (With PTI Inputs)
