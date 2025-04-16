Injured Cow, Caring Judge: Justice Ramakrishna Prasad Of AP High Court Saves Cow Wounded In Road Mishap

Guntur : Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad rushed to the rescue of a cow which was seriously injured in a road accident. The incident took place in Guntur city, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad, who was going with his family in a vehicle, saw the injured cow lying on the road. He immediately stopped his vehicle, got down from it and examined the cow. Finding that the cow's leg was fractured, the judge immediately alerted and called the traffic police to the spot. The cow was stated to have been hit by a two-wheeler on Monday night along the Guntur–Etukur bypass road.

Traffic police officers CI Ashok Kumar and SI Ravindra, along with several other members of their team, came to the spot and provided first aid to the cow. Later, they shifted the injured cow to the veterinary hospital located at Kothapet in Guntur city. On being alerted, veterinary doctor Dr Nageswara Rao began the required treatment for the injured cow.