ETV Bharat / state

Justice Nagu Sworn-in As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Justice Sheel Nagu
Justice Sheel Nagu (X@BhagwantMann)

Chandigarh: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023. His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu was enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1987, and practised in civil and constitutional matters in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, according to an official release. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent judge on May 23, 2013, the release said.

Chandigarh: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023. His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu was enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1987, and practised in civil and constitutional matters in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, according to an official release. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent judge on May 23, 2013, the release said.

TAGGED:

CHIEF JUSTICEPUNJAB AND HARYANA HIGH COURTJUSTICE SHEEL NAGU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.