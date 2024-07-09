Justice Nagu Sworn-in As Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

Justice Nagu was earlier serving as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan was also attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A few days ago, Justice Nagu was appointed the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment on December 27, 2023. His elevation was recommended following the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu was enrolled as an advocate on October 5, 1987, and practised in civil and constitutional matters in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, according to an official release. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 27, 2011, and became a permanent judge on May 23, 2013, the release said.