Justice Manmohan Appointed As Supreme Court Judge; Justice Vibhu Bakhru Named Acting Chief Justice Of Delhi High Court

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Manmohan, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court of India. Murmu also named Justice VibhU Bakhru as acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from the day Justice Manmohan assumes his new role.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, recommended Justice Manmohan’s appointment on November 28. The collegium also includes Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Rishikesh Roy and Abhay S. Oka.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008. He has been serving as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court since September 29, 2024. The collegium, while highlighting Justice Manmohan's seniority, noted that, "He ranks second in the all-India seniority list of High Court judges and is the most senior judge of the Delhi High Court."

Currently, there is only one judge from the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court, making Justice Manmohan’s elevation significant. “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, and after consultation with the President and the Chief Justice of India, Justice Manmohan has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.” Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Who is Justice Manmohan?

Born in Delhi on 17 December 1962, Justice Manmohan completed BA (Honors) in History from Hindu College, Delhi University (DU). Manmohan earned a law degree from the DU Campus Law Centre. In 1986, he enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council.

Justice Manmohan is the son of the late Jagmohan, a prominent political leader and former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.