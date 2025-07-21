ETV Bharat / state

Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak Sworn In As Orissa High Court Judge

Cuttack: Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak was formally administered the oath of office as a puisne judge of the Orissa High Court here on Monday. Chief Justice Harish Tandon administered the oath in a ceremonial proceeding conducted in the august presence of all sitting judges of the High Court, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, and distinguished members of the Bar. Justice Pathak's transfer from the Gauhati High Court was effectuated pursuant to a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium in May 2025.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice, vide notification dated July 14, 2025, issued under Article 222 (1) of the Constitution of India, effected the inter-court transfer. With his assumption of office, the working judicial strength of the Orissa High Court has risen to 20, against the sanctioned strength of 32 judges.

Born on August 28, 1965, in Assam, Justice Pathak obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Gauhati University and was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council representing the States of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh in September 1990. He maintained a robust legal practice in the Gauhati High Court, primarily focusing on civil, constitutional, and land acquisition litigation.