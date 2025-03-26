Justice Harish Tandon Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Justice Harish Tandon was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He becomes the 35th Chief Justice in the High Court’s 77-year history.

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath. The ceremony took place at the High Court premises here, attended by judges and members of the Bar. Among others, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, and Advocate General Pitambar Acharya attended the ceremony.

On March 6 this year, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Tandon for the post. At that time, he was the senior-most Judge of the Calcutta High Court. The Centre confirmed his appointment on March 21, 2025. The Collegium noted his seniority, placing him at Serial No. 7 in the All-India High Court Judges Seniority List.

It also highlighted his integrity, competence, and vast experience in civil and constitutional law. Born on November 16, 1964, Justice Tandon graduated from Calcutta University in 1983 and earned his LL.B. from the same University in 1989. He enrolled with the Bar in the same year and began practising at the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.