ETV Bharat / state

Justice Harish Tandon Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath to Justice Harish Tandon in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Justice Harish Tandon Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of Orissa High Court
File photo of Orissa High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

Cuttack: Justice Harish Tandon was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He becomes the 35th Chief Justice in the High Court’s 77-year history.

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath. The ceremony took place at the High Court premises here, attended by judges and members of the Bar. Among others, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, and Advocate General Pitambar Acharya attended the ceremony.

On March 6 this year, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Tandon for the post. At that time, he was the senior-most Judge of the Calcutta High Court. The Centre confirmed his appointment on March 21, 2025. The Collegium noted his seniority, placing him at Serial No. 7 in the All-India High Court Judges Seniority List.

It also highlighted his integrity, competence, and vast experience in civil and constitutional law. Born on November 16, 1964, Justice Tandon graduated from Calcutta University in 1983 and earned his LL.B. from the same University in 1989. He enrolled with the Bar in the same year and began practising at the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.

Cuttack: Justice Harish Tandon was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday. He becomes the 35th Chief Justice in the High Court’s 77-year history.

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath. The ceremony took place at the High Court premises here, attended by judges and members of the Bar. Among others, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, and Advocate General Pitambar Acharya attended the ceremony.

On March 6 this year, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Tandon for the post. At that time, he was the senior-most Judge of the Calcutta High Court. The Centre confirmed his appointment on March 21, 2025. The Collegium noted his seniority, placing him at Serial No. 7 in the All-India High Court Judges Seniority List.

It also highlighted his integrity, competence, and vast experience in civil and constitutional law. Born on November 16, 1964, Justice Tandon graduated from Calcutta University in 1983 and earned his LL.B. from the same University in 1989. He enrolled with the Bar in the same year and began practising at the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed a permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUSTICE HARISH TANDONCHIEF JUSTICEODISHA CHIEF MINISTERMOHAN CHARAN MAJHIORISSA HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.