ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Justice Tandon To Take Oath As Chief Justice of Orissa HC On March 26

Justice Tandon graduated from Calcutta University in 1983, has extensive practice in civil matters, elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2010.

Justice Harish Tandon To Take Oath As Chief Justice of Orissa HC
Justice Harish Tandon To Take Oath As Chief Justice of Orissa HC (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

CUTTACK: Justice Harish Tandon of the Calcutta High Court will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday, said a release issued by the registry of the High Court here on Monday.

Justice Tandon’s fresh appointment was made by the President of India last week following a recommendation of elevation by the Supreme Court of India's collegium last month.

The office of the Orissa HC chief justice fell vacant in January this year following the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. Justice Arindam Sinha has been acting as the chief justice since then.

Justice Tandon was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in April 2010 and has been functioning there since then. The Odisha governor will administer the oath of office to Justice Tandon here inside the premises of the High Court.

Justice Tandon graduated in law from Calcutta University in 1983 and started practising in 1989. Having extensive practice in civil matters, he was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.

CUTTACK: Justice Harish Tandon of the Calcutta High Court will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday, said a release issued by the registry of the High Court here on Monday.

Justice Tandon’s fresh appointment was made by the President of India last week following a recommendation of elevation by the Supreme Court of India's collegium last month.

The office of the Orissa HC chief justice fell vacant in January this year following the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. Justice Arindam Sinha has been acting as the chief justice since then.

Justice Tandon was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in April 2010 and has been functioning there since then. The Odisha governor will administer the oath of office to Justice Tandon here inside the premises of the High Court.

Justice Tandon graduated in law from Calcutta University in 1983 and started practising in 1989. Having extensive practice in civil matters, he was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ORISSA HIGH COURTHC JUDGE SWEARINGODISHAODISHA JUDGE OATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.