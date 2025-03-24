Odisha: Justice Tandon To Take Oath As Chief Justice of Orissa HC On March 26

CUTTACK: Justice Harish Tandon of the Calcutta High Court will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday, said a release issued by the registry of the High Court here on Monday.
Justice Tandon’s fresh appointment was made by the President of India last week following a recommendation of elevation by the Supreme Court of India's collegium last month.
The office of the Orissa HC chief justice fell vacant in January this year following the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. Justice Arindam Sinha has been acting as the chief justice since then.
Justice Tandon was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in April 2010 and has been functioning there since then. The Odisha governor will administer the oath of office to Justice Tandon here inside the premises of the High Court.
Justice Tandon graduated in law from Calcutta University in 1983 and started practising in 1989. Having extensive practice in civil matters, he was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010.