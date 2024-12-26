ETV Bharat / state

Justice Guhanathan Narendar Takes Oath As Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice

Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh swore in Justice Guhanathan Narendra as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Dehradun: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Guhanathan Narendra took oath as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday. The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at an event held at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Narendra was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on December 23 by President Droupadi Murmu. He succeeds Justice Ritu Bahri. Born on January 10, 1964, Justice Narendra enrolled as an advocate on August 23, 1989, in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu.

He has appeared in cases of constitutional importance besides civil, taxation (customs), mining laws, environment and forests, and arbitration matters Before his appointment as the chief justice, he served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Karnataka High Court.

