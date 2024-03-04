Justice Gangopadhyay of Calcutta HC to Resign from Post; Hints at Joining Politics

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Gangopadhyay resigns from the post due to corruption in education matters. He said that for the last two years, he has been dealing with education matters and has unearthed huge corruption. He feels that his duty is now over.

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Gangopadhyay resigns from the post due to corruption in education matters. He said that for the last two years, he has been dealing with education matters and has unearthed huge corruption. He feels that his duty is now over.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Gangopadhyay, whose ruling on various issues had stirred debates, has said that he will be resigning from the post citing that it is the call of his conscience that his job in this duty is over.

"I am going to resign from the post of a judge in High Court Calcutta. For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial. Thereafter, now I am taking labour matters. There are also large scams of employers concerning provident fund gratuity, etc. I have also passed certain orders in those respects. But what I have failed while doing these matters of labour matters, labour legislation, that I have felt that my job in this duty is over. This is the call of my conscience," he told ANI.

"Now I should go to the larger people, larger area," he added. Further, the Calcutta High Court Judge pointed out that in court, a judge deals with the matters that come before him if a person files a case. But in our country and also in our state, West Bengal, there are a large number of very helpless people whom I have found who cannot come to the court."

Also, hinting at joining politics, Justice Gangopadhyay said, "So I have thought that only the political field can give people who want to take steps in respect of those helpless people a chance to act for them".

However, responding to a question about joining any political party, he said that he has not decided yet. Earlier in February, the Supreme Court tagged Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to issue directions to take action against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his alleged "continuous politically motivated interviews\" in connection with sub-judice cases.

Read More

  1. Calcutta Hc Quashes Order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali
  2. Calcutta HC Questions Doctors Who Terminated Pregnancy of Rape Victim
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Justice Gangopadhyay Join PoliticsCalcutta High Court Judge ResignTMC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.