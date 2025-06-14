‘Justice Done To All’, Says Jammu Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo On Reservation Panel’s Report

Srinagar: The three-member cabinet committee set up by the government to review the reservation policy has “ensured justice” to all the groups, including the open-merit aspirants, revealed one of the key members of the panel.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Minister for Education and Social Welfare Sakeena Itoo, who was leading the panel, described the reservation issue as “serious” and “sensitive” for the government.

“We are not going to ditch people. We have addressed it and completed our task. The report will be tabled before the cabinet for final discussion soon,” she said. “We have done justice with all, including the open-merit aspirants.”

A day ago, ETV Bharat had reported that the panel has found the grievances of open merit aspirants ‘genuine’, recommending amending the current quota system to ensure fairness in competition.

The cabinet panel was tasked with reviewing the reservation policy following widespread discontent among open-merit aspirants on the shrinking opportunities in government jobs due to the expansion of reservation.

The reservation share stands at over 60 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to include more groups.

This goes beyond the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992.

While the states like Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have breached the threshold, they remain under judicial scrutiny.

The minister said the committee worked within a six-month deadline and examined the issue in depth by holding meetings and discussions with stakeholders and departments, including social welfare and law.

Itoo claimed that the seriousness of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the government on the issue was evident from the fact that they set up the committee to complete the task within the six-month deadline.

Hitting out at the opposition, Itoo accused them of remaining silent when ‘injustice’ was being done to youth. She pointed out Peoples Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for ‘disowning’ her party MLA Pulwama Waheed Parra for talking about the reservation issue. “This exposes their double standards,” Itoo said.

She also hit out at former social welfare minister and People's Conference president Sajad Lone, accusing him of being silent when injustice was being done to youth. “He (Lone) neither discussed it nor talked about the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

She said the Opposition was under the impression that the government was dragging its feet on the reservation policy and seeking an extension, but the committee delivered the report in time, proving the government’s commitment. “We are not doing power politics, nor is our Chief Minister involved in it,” Itoo added.