Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

Justice D Krishnakumar replaced Justice Siddharth Mridul after he demitted office as Chief Justice of Manipur HC after 48 hours of SC Collegium making recommendations.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Justice D Krishnakumar was appointed the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium making the recommendation. The incumbent chief justice of the high court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, demits office on Thursday upon attaining the age of 62.

The top court collegium on November 18 proposed the name of Justice Krishnakumar, presently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court. Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of Justice Krishnakumar as the Manipur High Court's chief justice on X and said, "I convey my best wishes to him."Justice Krishnakumar was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016, and is due to retire on May 21, 2025.

He is the seniormost judge after the chief justice in his parent High Court and belongs to a backward community, the collegium had noted. Before his elevation as a high court judge, Krishnakumar had extensive practice in civil, Constitutional and service matters in the high court with a specialisation in Constitutional law. Manipur has been facing a renewed bout of ethnic conflict for the last few days.

