Justice After 23 Years: Acid Attack Survivor Rukaiya Khatoon Receives Government Compensation In UP's Agra

Agra: After 23 years of legal battle, justice was delivered to Rukaiya Khatoon, an acid attack survivor from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, when financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh government was transferred directly to her bank account.

Rukaiya (36), a resident of Pilakhar in the Etmaduddaula area of ​​Agra, was attacked with acid in the Turkman Gate police station limits of Aligarh on 7th September 2002 by her elder sister’s brother-in-law, Arif. She was 14 at the time.

"I have endured immense pain and hardship for 23 years, which I cannot describe. Now I am happy. After so many years, I feel empowered by receiving justice and support. Now my attacker is behind bars, and I stand tall before society. There are other acid attack survivors like me. I will help them," Rukaiya said.

The accused harassed Rukaiya daily and insisted on marrying her, but she refused blatantly. Arif was 10 years older than her and drove a rickshaw. He initially threatened that if he didn't have her, he wouldn't let anyone else have her. He then threw acid on her.

Rukaiya screamed in pain. The acid burned her face, and after a while, she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she was in the hospital. Her face was severely burned. However, she survived. She endured the pain and underwent several surgeries, which have now somewhat restored her face.

She added that Arif fled to Delhi after the attack. She also returned home from the hospital but did not initiate any action, as the family was worried about ruining her sister's home. No case was filed against the accused.