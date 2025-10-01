Justice After 23 Years: Acid Attack Survivor Rukaiya Khatoon Receives Government Compensation In UP's Agra
Rukaiya was attacked with acid in the Turkman Gate police station limits of Aligarh on 7th September 2002 by her elder sister’s brother-in-law, Arif.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
Agra: After 23 years of legal battle, justice was delivered to Rukaiya Khatoon, an acid attack survivor from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, when financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh government was transferred directly to her bank account.
Rukaiya (36), a resident of Pilakhar in the Etmaduddaula area of Agra, was attacked with acid in the Turkman Gate police station limits of Aligarh on 7th September 2002 by her elder sister’s brother-in-law, Arif. She was 14 at the time.
"I have endured immense pain and hardship for 23 years, which I cannot describe. Now I am happy. After so many years, I feel empowered by receiving justice and support. Now my attacker is behind bars, and I stand tall before society. There are other acid attack survivors like me. I will help them," Rukaiya said.
The accused harassed Rukaiya daily and insisted on marrying her, but she refused blatantly. Arif was 10 years older than her and drove a rickshaw. He initially threatened that if he didn't have her, he wouldn't let anyone else have her. He then threw acid on her.
Rukaiya screamed in pain. The acid burned her face, and after a while, she fell unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she was in the hospital. Her face was severely burned. However, she survived. She endured the pain and underwent several surgeries, which have now somewhat restored her face.
She added that Arif fled to Delhi after the attack. She also returned home from the hospital but did not initiate any action, as the family was worried about ruining her sister's home. No case was filed against the accused.
"My face was burned by acid. I underwent several surgeries. But my face never returned to its original state. Because of this, no one wanted to marry me. In 2010, my marriage was arranged with Guddu, also known as Zahid, from Mamud Nagar. We got married, and in 2012, I gave birth to a son. Zahid spent all his earnings on himself. When I protested, he started harassing me,” Rukaiya said.
He started demanding money from my parents to support himself and the family. He pressured me repeatedly. When things didn't work out, Zahid threw me out of the house in 2016. Since then, I have been living with my son at my parents' house. Now, my son, Mohammad Umar, is 13 years old."
Rukaiya recounted that after her husband expelled her from their home, she returned to live with her parents, who supported her during this difficult time. Wanting to be independent and not a burden, she sought employment as a domestic helper.
She found work with a family, but after just one week, she was dismissed. When she inquired about the reason, she was told that the children were frightened by her appearance. This deeply saddened her, and she cried upon hearing it. Later in 2016, after leaving the house, she learned about Sheroes Hangout Café, where she has been working ever since.
The case was revived only in January 2023, when Rajeev Krishna, then Additional Director General (ADG) of the Agra zone and now Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, visited Sheroes Café and spoke with Rukaiya. Upon learning that no complaint had ever been filed, Krishna wrote to the Agra police commissioner, Dr Preetinder Singh, which led to swift action.
Rukaiya met the CP and submitted a formal complaint. A case was registered at Etmaddaula police station under section 326A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid). The case was transferred to Aligarh police, the accused was arrested, and a chargesheet was filed.
