Justice After 20 Years: CAT Slams Jammu Kashmir Admin For Denying Seniority To 70-Year-Old Retired Officer

Srinagar: For Khazir Mohammad Dar, a retired government officer from Srinagar's Barzulla area, justice came not with celebration, but with a sigh of relief — and two decades of weary waiting. In a significant verdict, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Srinagar Bench has set aside a 2018 government order and directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to fully implement court rulings that had long been ignored.

The tribunal declared that Dar, now 70, was wrongly denied his rightful seniority, promotions, and service-related benefits — despite clear directions from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court over a decade ago. The ruling, pronounced by Judicial Member DS Mahra and Administrative Member Prasant Kumar, marks the culmination of a legal struggle that began in 2002.

"The respondents (J&K administration) are directed to release the benefits to the applicant in its true spirit and grant the benefit of past service rendered in the Forest Department with all consequential benefits, including seniority, promotion, induction into administrative services, etc, by passing a reasoned and speaking order in accordance with law within a period of two months...," the tribunal said.

Dar began his career in the Forest Department in 1960 and was promoted to Prosecuting Forest Ranger in 1969. Later that year, he applied for a position in the Revenue Department and was appointed Naib Tehsildar in 1973. His transition was through proper departmental channels, but his past service in the Forest Department was never counted toward his new role.

In 2012, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ruled in Dar's favor, ordering the government to count his forest service toward his seniority in the Revenue Department and grant "all consequential benefits."

"Viewed thus, this writ petition succeeds. Respondents are directed to count services of the petitioner as rendered in the Forest Department on regular basis towards his service in the Revenue Department and to fix the seniority and to pay him all the consequential benefits as shall be permissible under rules," the High Court said in its March 14, 2012 order.

A follow-up order in 2013 reinforced this mandate, stressing the need to treat Dar as a Revenue Service member from the date of his Forest Department entry. "...Respondents, as such, are directed and impressed upon to implement the judgment dated 14.03.2012 passed in SWP No.1202/2002 in letter and spirit. Any further attempt to thwart the implementation of the judgment will be at the peril of the respondents, as also conveyed earlier. The exercise regarding implementation be concluded thus, expeditiously as far as practicable, preferably within a period of ten weeks from today," the High Court said on December 6, 2013, while directing "consideration of the applicant's claim for benefit of past service rendered in the Forest Department with all consequential benefits."

Yet, when the government finally acted in 2018, it limited the relief to pay and pension — excluding seniority, promotion, and induction into administrative service. Dar's counsel, as per the CAT order, submitted that "although a consideration order was subsequently issued on July 27, 2018, the respondents granted the benefit of past service only for the limited purpose of pension."

The CAT was unequivocal in its response. Setting aside Government Order No. 138-Rev(NG) 2018, the tribunal gave the J&K administration two months to issue a fresh, reasoned order granting Dar all consequential benefits — seniority, promotions, and eligibility for administrative service — dating back to his initial service in the Forest Department.

"It appears from the record that the respondents have not fully complied with the spirit and intent of the directions issued by the High Court. From a plain reading of the order... passed by the High Court, it is evident that the direction was not confined merely to pensionary benefits, but rather to grant the benefit of past service with all consequential benefits, including seniority, promotion, and induction in administrative service," the tribunal observed.

The tribunal further added:"...that the consideration order dated July 27, 2018 does not conform to the mandate of the High Court. Accordingly, the said consideration order No. 138-Rev(NG) 2018 dated July 27, 2018 is set aside. With these directions, the OA (original application) stands disposed of accordingly. No order as to costs."