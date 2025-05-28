NTR Birth Anniversary: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes At NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and noted Telugu actor NT Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.
NTR was also the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is now headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Well-known actors Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram visited the NTR Ghat, which is located near the Telangana Secretariat here, to pay floral tributes to NTR. They fondly remembered his invaluable contributions to Telugu cinema and public life.
The Telangana Police made special security arrangements at NTR Ghat to manage the crowd and ensure smooth proceedings, as several celebrities and members across party lines visited the site.
Nandamuri Ramakrishna and film director YVS Chowdary also paid their respects to NTR. Meanwhile, large numbers of fans of NTR and TDP leaders also gathered at the memorial to honour NTR’s legacy.
A multi-faceted personality, NTR died on January 18, 1996, at the age of 72 years in Hyderabad. He was not only a noted actor but also a film director, film producer, screenwriter, film editor and a philanthropist.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tributes to NTR. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "I pay homage to NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his efforts to serve society and empower the poor and downtrodden. His cinematic works also continue to enthral audiences. We are all deeply inspired by him. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, led by my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu is working to fulfil NTR's vision."