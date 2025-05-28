ETV Bharat / state

NTR Birth Anniversary: Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes At NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and noted Telugu actor NT Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR, on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

NTR was also the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is now headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Well-known actors Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram visited the NTR Ghat, which is located near the Telangana Secretariat here, to pay floral tributes to NTR. They fondly remembered his invaluable contributions to Telugu cinema and public life.

The Telangana Police made special security arrangements at NTR Ghat to manage the crowd and ensure smooth proceedings, as several celebrities and members across party lines visited the site.