Junior Clerk Dies By Suicide In Kota, Case Against Two GST Inspectors From Gujarat
Police said the deceased lived with one of the GST inspectors who allegedly harassed him.
Kota: Police have registered a case against two GST inspectors from Gujarat over the alleged suicide of a junior clerk in Rajasthan's Kota.
Nayapura Police Station officer Vinod Kumar said the junior clerk allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Civil Lines. The deceased hailed from Alwar. The body was recovered on Thursday evening and shifted to the morgue. "After the arrival of the relatives on Friday, the post-mortem was conducted on Friday, he said.
Kumar said Gopal Swamy, the younger brother of the deceased, has accused Mamata Swamy and Vishnu Sharma, GST inspectors from Gujarat of threatening them. The police have registered case against both of them. Kumar said Mamata used to live in Kota with the deceased.
Jagdish, a relative of the deceased, said the deceased was posted as a clerk in Kota since 2020. He was posted at the Collectorate.
The deceased had helped Mamata study for competitive exams after which she was selected as a GST inspector in the year 2024 and got a job in Gujarat. After this Mamta betrayed Prakash and she was involved in an affair with another Vishnu, said the police officer.
Jagdish said Mamata had been torturing Prakash after becoming a GST inspector. Kumar said that the deceased's younger brother Gopal and sister also live in Kota. The deceased took the step after appearing for the government recruitment exam. The deceased has left behind a note blaming Mamata and Vishnu for driving him to suicide.
