Junior Clerk Dies By Suicide In Kota, Case Against Two GST Inspectors From Gujarat

Kota: Police have registered a case against two GST inspectors from Gujarat over the alleged suicide of a junior clerk in Rajasthan's Kota.

Nayapura Police Station officer Vinod Kumar said the junior clerk allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Civil Lines. The deceased hailed from Alwar. The body was recovered on Thursday evening and shifted to the morgue. "After the arrival of the relatives on Friday, the post-mortem was conducted on Friday, he said.

Kumar said Gopal Swamy, the younger brother of the deceased, has accused Mamata Swamy and Vishnu Sharma, GST inspectors from Gujarat of threatening them. The police have registered case against both of them. Kumar said Mamata used to live in Kota with the deceased.

Jagdish, a relative of the deceased, said the deceased was posted as a clerk in Kota since 2020. He was posted at the Collectorate.