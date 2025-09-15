ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh Youth Dies After Govt Vehicle Hits Four; Two held

The Junagadh Civil Hospital where the youth died. (ETV Bharat)
Junagadh: A youth died and three were injured after a government vehilce ran over four persons between Lushala and Arnyala villages in Vanthali taluka of Gujarat's Junagadh district on Sunday evening. Two people have been arrested by the Vanthali police, and the car has been confiscated.

It is learnt that four youths were walking from Lushala to Satadhar when a government jeep, coming from the wrong side of Mendarda village, hit them. Among them, Subhash Kanabhai Dangar was seriously injured and was rushed to Mendarda Hospital for first aid. When his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Junagadh Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was immediately shifted to the hospital for an autopsy, and his family was informed about the accident, which once again has brought the issue of misuse and irresponsible behaviour of government vehicles into the spotlight.

Jayesh Dangar, who was present at the spot, said the driver of the vehilce tried to speed away towards Vanthali after hitting the youths. However, the vehicle was stopped by the locals, who handed over the car and the people sitting inside to the police. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Sources said the vehicle that caused the accident belonged to the Kutiyana Water Supply Board. An official was inside the vehicle along with the driver. Both were found inebriated, and intoxicating drinks have been found in the car.

