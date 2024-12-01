Finish This Famous Gujarati Kumbhakarna Thali In 35 Minutes And Get Cash Reward Of Rs 14,000

Junagadh: In remembrance of Kumbhakarna, the brother of the evil Raavana, who had an insatiable appetite and thirst, a restaurant here in Gujarat, for the past eight years, has been serving a sumptuous thali, for its customers to gorge on.
The Patel Restaurant And Banquet Hall, located in Dolatpara serves this unique Kumbhakarna Thali consisting of more than 32 food items priced at Rs 1,400. The thali also comes with a special offer: If one finishes it to the tee in 35 minutes, he/she earns a whopping Rs 14,000 in cash!
People from all over the state flock to this famous eatery to savour this flavourful thali which was launched in 2016 by the late Kailash Singh, former manager of the restaurant.
Dress Code: Uniqueness is this restaurant's middle name with even the dress codes of the waiters being designed, keeping in mind the style of the thali.
When customers order this thali, restaurant employees dressed in traditional Kumbhakarna costumes serve it to them, reminding people of the times of the mythological past.
Dishes Served In The Kumbhakarna Thali: More than 32 different types of dishes are served in the thali including Punjabi, Gujarati, Continental, Chinese, and South Indian among others.
Three Punjabi and two Gujarati vegetables, raita, dal tadka, jeera rice, gulab jamun, green salad, harabhara kabab, veg tikki, pani puri, basket chat, dosa, veg biryani, roasted papad, mango lassi, rabdi, and a basket full of five types of rotis are served in the thali.
Read More: