Junagadh Couple Arrested For Cheating People Of Over Rs 1 Crore By Posing As MLA's PA
The accused, Ravi Chowtia and his wife, Pragya of Akolwadi, were arrested based on a complaint filed by one Shilpaben Bhakhar of Junagadh.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Junagadh: A couple was arrested for cheating people of over Rs 1 crore by posing as personal assistants of an MLA.
The accused, Ravi Chowtia and his wife, Pragya of Akolwadi, were arrested based on a complaint filed by one Shilpaben Bhakhar of Junagadh. Police said the accused posed as personal assistants of a legislator and duped people of over Rs 1.18 crore by promising them jobs at the Gujarat Secretariat, contracts to plant trees on highways, government assistance of Rs 3 crore for constructing buffalo stables and loans from banks.
Bhakhar, also fell for the couple's scam and paid them Rs 50.08 lakh for contract to plant trees in the Delhi National Highway Corridor. However, as Shilpaben realised she was duped, she filed a complaint with the police on September 6, on the basis of which the police arrested the couple. Shilpaben stated in her complaint that she and her husband paid Ravi over Rs 50 lakh between October 2023 and June 2024.
Police said the accused have cheated numerous people including merchants by promising to sell their goods at higher margins. Junagadh police said a a case of cheating has been registered against the couple and further investigation into the case is on.
Also Read
Delhi HC Denies Bail To Man Impersonating As Amit Shah’s Nephew, Cheating Businessman