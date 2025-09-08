ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh Couple Arrested For Cheating People Of Over Rs 1 Crore By Posing As MLA's PA

The accused in police custody

Junagadh: A couple was arrested for cheating people of over Rs 1 crore by posing as personal assistants of an MLA. The accused, Ravi Chowtia and his wife, Pragya of Akolwadi, were arrested based on a complaint filed by one Shilpaben Bhakhar of Junagadh. Police said the accused posed as personal assistants of a legislator and duped people of over Rs 1.18 crore by promising them jobs at the Gujarat Secretariat, contracts to plant trees on highways, government assistance of Rs 3 crore for constructing buffalo stables and loans from banks.