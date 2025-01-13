Juna Akhara Saint Found Dead In Haridwar, Probe On

Haridwar: A 70-year-old saint belonging to the Juna Akhara was found dead in a flat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Kankhal police station area of ​​Haridwar. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and broke down the outer gate, recovered the body from the flat and sent it for autopsy. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide, they added.

Sureshvar Anand lived in a flat in Shanti Bhavan apartment near Bengali Mode. As he did not come out of his flat on Sunday, people knocked on his door, but nobody answered. After this, people informed the police.

When police reached the spot and tried to open the door, it was found locked from inside. Police called the fire brigade team and the latter broke down the outer gate. After which, they went inside the flat and found Anand lying unconscious in his room.

Manoj Nautiyal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kankhal police station, said prima facie it seems to be a suicide. Anand was initiated into Juna Akhara about a year ago and has been living in a rented flat in Shanti Bhawan apartment for the last five to six months, Nautiyal said.

Police are currently gathering information about Anand by interrogating people in the area. Also, the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment are being examined. No suicide note has been recovered and the reason as to why the saint took such a drastic step will be known after investigation, police added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.