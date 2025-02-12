ETV Bharat / state

Juna Akhara Brings Lord Shiva Back To Varanasi In Majestic Procession After Maha Kumbh

Juna Akhara of Varanasi revives an ancient tradition with a grand procession to return to the Akhara after the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

Juna Akhara of Kashi revives an ancient tradition with a grand procession to return the diet to the Akhara after the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.
Juna Akhara reaches back to Kashi from Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

Varanasi: Juna Akhara of Varanasi has revived its ancient tradition with a grand procession following the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. After the holy bathing rituals, the 'Akhara' returned to Varanasi. Upon reaching here, the Akhara takes out a grand procession to establish the deity at the main Akhara centre, drawing large crowds of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Mahant Prem Giri, the International President of Juna Akhara, explaining the ancient tradition, said that the deities worshipped in Ujjain and Nashik Kumbh Mela are different, but the deities of 'Kashi-Prayagraj', which are paraded back after every Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh are the focus of this grand procession. This longstanding practice has been followed for generations.

Juna Akhara Brings Lord Shiva Back To Varanasi In Majestic Procession After Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Prem Giri told ETV Bharat that the tradition involves bringing Lord Shiva, the deity of Juna Akhara, to the Akhara's main office in Varanasi. Saints and Sadhus, including Naga Sadhus, march through the city accompanied by a band, before the deity is ceremoniously established at the Akhara's Main office.

Juna Akhara is the largest and most prominent among the 13 Akharas that participate in the Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh, and Maha Kumbh festivities. The head office of Juna Akhara is located at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the election process for key posts, including the president, takes place. The deity's return to Varanasi is also marked by rituals, including worship, recitations, and offerings.

Mahant Prem Giri also said that after the deity's return to Kashi, they will remain at the Akhara for six years before being taken back to Prayagraj for the next Kumbh in 2031. He added that different deities are invoked for the Kumbhs held at various locations, with the deity from Varanasi participating only in the Prayagrah Kumbh.

Varanasi: Juna Akhara of Varanasi has revived its ancient tradition with a grand procession following the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. After the holy bathing rituals, the 'Akhara' returned to Varanasi. Upon reaching here, the Akhara takes out a grand procession to establish the deity at the main Akhara centre, drawing large crowds of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Mahant Prem Giri, the International President of Juna Akhara, explaining the ancient tradition, said that the deities worshipped in Ujjain and Nashik Kumbh Mela are different, but the deities of 'Kashi-Prayagraj', which are paraded back after every Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh are the focus of this grand procession. This longstanding practice has been followed for generations.

Juna Akhara Brings Lord Shiva Back To Varanasi In Majestic Procession After Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Prem Giri told ETV Bharat that the tradition involves bringing Lord Shiva, the deity of Juna Akhara, to the Akhara's main office in Varanasi. Saints and Sadhus, including Naga Sadhus, march through the city accompanied by a band, before the deity is ceremoniously established at the Akhara's Main office.

Juna Akhara is the largest and most prominent among the 13 Akharas that participate in the Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh, and Maha Kumbh festivities. The head office of Juna Akhara is located at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the election process for key posts, including the president, takes place. The deity's return to Varanasi is also marked by rituals, including worship, recitations, and offerings.

Mahant Prem Giri also said that after the deity's return to Kashi, they will remain at the Akhara for six years before being taken back to Prayagraj for the next Kumbh in 2031. He added that different deities are invoked for the Kumbhs held at various locations, with the deity from Varanasi participating only in the Prayagrah Kumbh.

Last Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUNA AKHARA KASHIJUNA AKHARA MAHAKUMBH TO KASHIJUNA AKHARA PESHWAIMAHA KUMBH 2025JUNA AKHARA RETURN KASHI KUMBH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.