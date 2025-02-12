Varanasi: Juna Akhara of Varanasi has revived its ancient tradition with a grand procession following the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. After the holy bathing rituals, the 'Akhara' returned to Varanasi. Upon reaching here, the Akhara takes out a grand procession to establish the deity at the main Akhara centre, drawing large crowds of devotees from across the country and beyond.

Mahant Prem Giri, the International President of Juna Akhara, explaining the ancient tradition, said that the deities worshipped in Ujjain and Nashik Kumbh Mela are different, but the deities of 'Kashi-Prayagraj', which are paraded back after every Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh are the focus of this grand procession. This longstanding practice has been followed for generations.

Juna Akhara Brings Lord Shiva Back To Varanasi In Majestic Procession After Maha Kumbh (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Prem Giri told ETV Bharat that the tradition involves bringing Lord Shiva, the deity of Juna Akhara, to the Akhara's main office in Varanasi. Saints and Sadhus, including Naga Sadhus, march through the city accompanied by a band, before the deity is ceremoniously established at the Akhara's Main office.

Juna Akhara is the largest and most prominent among the 13 Akharas that participate in the Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh, and Maha Kumbh festivities. The head office of Juna Akhara is located at Hanuman Ghat in Varanasi, where the election process for key posts, including the president, takes place. The deity's return to Varanasi is also marked by rituals, including worship, recitations, and offerings.

Mahant Prem Giri also said that after the deity's return to Kashi, they will remain at the Akhara for six years before being taken back to Prayagraj for the next Kumbh in 2031. He added that different deities are invoked for the Kumbhs held at various locations, with the deity from Varanasi participating only in the Prayagrah Kumbh.